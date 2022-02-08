Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

