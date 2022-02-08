Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.