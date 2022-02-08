PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

