InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,926 ($66.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,158.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,756.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,769.62.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

