The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,007.50 ($27.15).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.62) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,734.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,732.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.12.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

