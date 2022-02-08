The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.94) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 736.43 ($9.96).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 695.60 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.98. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.