Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Danaos stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Danaos has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaos by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Danaos by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

