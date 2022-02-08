Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of THC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.