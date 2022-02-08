Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

