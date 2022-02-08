WHALE Price Hits $8.62 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.62 or 0.00019673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $64.74 million and $1.93 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

