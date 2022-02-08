Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

