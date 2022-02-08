MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.26 million-$657.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.55 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

