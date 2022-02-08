Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.58) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701 ($9.48).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 619 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.95).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

