Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

Biogen stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

