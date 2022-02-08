Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWRU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Powered Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter worth about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Powered Brands by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

