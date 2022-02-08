Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,254,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Tscan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.