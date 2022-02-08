-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,521 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 116.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

