Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 384,029 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,297,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at $80,304,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at $4,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

