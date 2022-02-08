IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IDEX in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

