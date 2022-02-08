Netbox Coin Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $475,962.83 and approximately $7,748.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00080586 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,623,092 coins and its circulating supply is 78,827,932 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

