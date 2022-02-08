Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

