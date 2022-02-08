Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $248.19 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

