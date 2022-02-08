Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $527.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

