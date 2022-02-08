Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

