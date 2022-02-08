Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,685,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT stock opened at $392.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

