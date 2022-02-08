iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after buying an additional 393,111 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.