HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 282,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EARN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EARN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

