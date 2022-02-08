Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,487 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

