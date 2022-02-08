Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.