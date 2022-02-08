Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

