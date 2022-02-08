Leuthold Group LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

