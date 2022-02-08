Leuthold Group LLC Buys 876 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after buying an additional 481,945 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

