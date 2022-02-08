Leuthold Group LLC Sells 133,663 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,663 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.