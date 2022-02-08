Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $58.90 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $58,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $313.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

