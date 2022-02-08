Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

