BitScreener Token (BITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $802,645.44

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $802,645.44 and $3,331.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105975 BTC.

BitScreener Token Coin Profile

BitScreener Token (BITX) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

