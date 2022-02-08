Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $48,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RVNC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $975.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

