Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 1,967 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 106.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.37 and its 200 day moving average is $410.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

