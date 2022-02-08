Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $34.38 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 96.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

