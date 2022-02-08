$0.65 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

