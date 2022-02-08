UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.67 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $6.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00011169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00308568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

