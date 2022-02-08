ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits One Day Volume of $1,853.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $346,281.47 and $1,853.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006677 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001040 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

