Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

