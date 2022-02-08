Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,217 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.