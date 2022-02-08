FY2022 EPS Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.