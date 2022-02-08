Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,350 ($45.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,456.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,590.31. The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

