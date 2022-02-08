Klimatas Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,020.78 and $3.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 202.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

