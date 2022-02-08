Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.51 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 87,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $63,445,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $6,425,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

