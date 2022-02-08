Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.