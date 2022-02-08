Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.