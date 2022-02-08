Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

